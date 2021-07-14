Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €260.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €258.63 ($304.26).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €215.25 ($253.24) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €219.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

