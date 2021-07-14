Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Up 531.1% in June

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 531.1% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NRDBY stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NRDBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €10.20 ($12.00) to €11.20 ($13.18) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 105 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nordea Bank Abp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nordea Bank Abp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

