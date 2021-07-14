Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Up 531.1% in June

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 531.1% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NRDBY stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93.
Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.
About Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.
