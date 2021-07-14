Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 94,966 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

In related news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

