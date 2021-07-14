Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of Kilroy Realty worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.12. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

