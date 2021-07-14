Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,927 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $68,602,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $7,419,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $134.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.39 and a 12-month high of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.34.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.38.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.