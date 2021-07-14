North Atlantic Acquisition Co.’s (OTCMKTS:NAACU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 21st

North Atlantic Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NAACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 21st. North Atlantic Acquisition had issued 33,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $330,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of North Atlantic Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS NAACU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. North Atlantic Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,960,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,609,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,552,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,393,000.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

