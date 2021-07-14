North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Holdings Lowered by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,079 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 4.04% of North Mountain Merger worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $916,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $2,066,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMMC opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

