Northern Trust Corp Has $10.39 Million Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,532 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.24% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $10,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $828.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

