Northern Trust Corp Purchases 12,483 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $104.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

