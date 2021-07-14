Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,348 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,348 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.75% of B. Riley Financial worth $11,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RILY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 16.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,793,000 after buying an additional 242,482 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 207,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 54,929 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.32. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $600.16 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 113.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.70%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.68 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 212,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,397,837.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784 and sold 955,503 shares valued at $8,901,501. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

