Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,361 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 430,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,361 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,720,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 966.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after buying an additional 1,477,101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $18,253,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $13,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Jones purchased 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,741.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,279 shares in the company, valued at $14,333,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and sold 59,326 shares valued at $1,165,229. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RXT. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of -14.10. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

