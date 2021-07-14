Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.80. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

