Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 287.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Novavax were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,036,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,487,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 300.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 426.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.14.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,888.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $629,383.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,914 shares of company stock worth $17,382,933. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $184.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.81. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

