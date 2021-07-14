Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 195.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.62. The stock has a market cap of $204.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $87.22.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

