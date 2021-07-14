NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for NovoCure in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVCR. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $188.48 on Monday. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,713.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.36.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $257,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,220,980.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

