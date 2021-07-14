NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 222.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 10.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,168,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after buying an additional 602,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after buying an additional 628,280 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after buying an additional 127,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,718,000 after buying an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NVCR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $188.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,741.18 and a beta of 1.08. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total transaction of $183,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,080.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.