NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Up 1,453.7% in June

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, an increase of 1,453.7% from the June 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 995,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NULGF stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12. NuLegacy Gold has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.19.
NuLegacy Gold Company Profile
