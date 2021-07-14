NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Up 1,453.7% in June

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, an increase of 1,453.7% from the June 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 995,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NULGF stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12. NuLegacy Gold has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

NuLegacy Gold Company Profile

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

