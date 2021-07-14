Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $478,451. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

