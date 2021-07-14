Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.58 million and a P/E ratio of -7.86. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NRIX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $220,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $478,451. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.