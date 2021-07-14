NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,663. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

