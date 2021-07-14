Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 720,704 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720,704 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.44% of nCino worth $90,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in nCino by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,709 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,557,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,101,000 after purchasing an additional 255,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,916,000 after purchasing an additional 927,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in nCino by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 951,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,513,000 after purchasing an additional 419,329 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in nCino by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,536,000 after purchasing an additional 254,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. G.Research raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

In related news, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $315,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $763,115.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at $89,358,734.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 410,448 shares of company stock worth $27,494,050. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NCNO opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.27.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

