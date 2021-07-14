Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,960 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Avery Dennison worth $85,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,593,000 after buying an additional 166,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,342,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $125,624,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

NYSE AVY opened at $208.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.59. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $111.44 and a 1 year high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

In related news, Director Ken C. Hicks sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.22, for a total transaction of $1,391,349.96. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,670. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.