Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $98.52 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206,821 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $98,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE PEG opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

