Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 54.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154,571 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $87,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

