Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.06

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter. Obayashi had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 5.59%.

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

