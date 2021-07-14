Offshift Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002823 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $32,173.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,856.34 or 1.00104430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00036518 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007034 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00009209 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00054679 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000882 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

