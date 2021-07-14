OFG Bancorp (OFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. On average, analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.