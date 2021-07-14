Ogborne Capital Management LLC Sells 87,478 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ogborne Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,478 shares during the period. Square accounts for 11.8% of Ogborne Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ogborne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $35,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.

NYSE:SQ traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,107. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.14 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.53.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,073,985 shares of company stock valued at $247,937,701. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.