Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

Shares of ODFL traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.90. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $171.57 and a one year high of $276.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

