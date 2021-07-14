Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Omeros by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Omeros by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. WBB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $885.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81. Omeros Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

