OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Stock Price Up 1.9%

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.20). Approximately 8,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 71,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.25 ($1.18).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.21. The company has a market cap of £68.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06.

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

