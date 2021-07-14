Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 74,584 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NYSE:HROW) Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NYSE:HROW) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 74,584 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $622,030.56. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE HROW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.17. 6,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,531. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $11.24.
