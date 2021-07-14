Open Governance Token Price Hits $0.41 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001241 BTC on major exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $1.48 million and $86,530.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00051722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.86 or 0.00855025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

