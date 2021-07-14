Oppenheimer Comments on Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $10.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.50.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $407.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.43. The firm has a market cap of $179.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $414.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

