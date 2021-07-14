Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AOMR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director Michael Fierman purchased 25,000 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $475,000.00. Also, General Counsel Dory Black purchased 1,800 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

