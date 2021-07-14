ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.82 Million

Brokerages predict that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will announce $65.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.55 million. ORBCOMM posted sales of $56.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year sales of $270.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $274.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $292.97 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $303.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on ORBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after acquiring an additional 337,164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter worth $48,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,931,000. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORBC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. 918,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,196. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.57. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

