OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at CIBC

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.51.

NASDAQ OGI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. 424,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,862. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.10.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. Analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth $2,334,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 527,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 660,435 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

