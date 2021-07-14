ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $750.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $27,489.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,998 shares of company stock worth $200,752.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 248,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 87,313 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 131,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

