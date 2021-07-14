Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Tops $0.99

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $19,974.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00041952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00112838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00151247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,723.03 or 0.99960272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.26 or 0.00953871 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

