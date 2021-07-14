Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.63.

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE:OSK traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $120.91. 514,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,201. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,940 shares of company stock worth $10,090,648. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after acquiring an additional 497,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,822,000 after acquiring an additional 212,315 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,614,000 after acquiring an additional 198,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

