Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $7.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $895,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 125,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,917 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at $373,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 264,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 40,731 shares during the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

