Ozon (OZON) and The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Ozon (NASDAQ: OZON) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ozon to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Ozon alerts:

This table compares Ozon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon N/A N/A N/A Ozon Competitors -4.53% -5.40% 0.60%

18.4% of Ozon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ozon and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $1.44 billion -$307.24 million -28.82 Ozon Competitors $14.57 billion $664.75 million 6.51

Ozon’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ozon. Ozon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ozon and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 2 3 0 2.60 Ozon Competitors 218 1030 3140 60 2.68

Ozon currently has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.61%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 13.25%. Given Ozon’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ozon has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Ozon peers beat Ozon on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.