PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR stock opened at $87.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.78. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.