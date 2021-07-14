PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives $42.17 Average PT from Analysts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PACW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of PACW stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.22. 352,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,018. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

