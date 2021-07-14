PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.43

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

MPGPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PageGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

