Palo Alto Investors LP Boosts Stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,994 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP owned 1.36% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 708,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:KZR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,624. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $7.40.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

