Palo Alto Investors LP Buys 15,000 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,484,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Clovis Oncology comprises 1.8% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $31,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 394.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLVS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,209. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. Equities analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

