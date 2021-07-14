Palo Alto Investors LP Decreases Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Palo Alto Investors LP lessened its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 34.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 652,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 345,761 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.18. 11,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,594. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.