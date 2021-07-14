Pamela M. Arway Sells 319 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $177.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.11. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $127.41 and a 1-year high of $178.36.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.