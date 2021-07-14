Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 210.5% from the June 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pan Pacific International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Pan Pacific International stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80. Pan Pacific International has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $26.29.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

